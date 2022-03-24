2022-03-24 08:42:34.137 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won in East Prairie

2022-03-24 08:42:34.137

A spur-of-the-moment purchase led a Missouri Lottery player to a $50,000 prize on a “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket.

The player had stopped by Casey’s General Store, 605 W. Washington St. in East Prairie, and decided to purchase the $3 ticket on the spot.

Upon scratching it off, he realized he had won one of the top prizes.

“I double checked it several times before I finally scanned it to see if it was a winner,” he shared.

Once he got over the shock, his excitement quickly set in.

“I was ecstatic!” the player said. “It’s overwhelming!”

In FY21, players in Mississippi County won more than $5.6 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $537,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $688,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.