First Heritage Mortgage Opens New Branch in Tampa, Florida
First Heritage Mortgage continues to grow its lending footprint in Florida with a new office in Tampa. The branch is the seventh for the company in the region.
The Florida housing market has seen impressive growth, especially over the past few years. We have the experience and expertise in our branch to help every buyer.”TAMPA, FL, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Heritage Mortgage continues to grow its lending footprint in Florida with a new office in Tampa (Branch NMLS ID #2319109). The Florida market is part of FHM’s growth strategy in the Southeast, and the Tampa branch is the seventh for the company in the region.
— Blake Bocci
Blake Bocci, Sales Manager of the branch, said he’s excited about the ability to serve even more clients with the new location. The branch will allow FHM to serve customers in the state with a local team and play a key role in developing the FHM brand in the community.
“The Florida housing market has seen impressive growth, especially over the past few years,” Bocci said. “We have the experience and expertise in our branch to help every buyer, from new home construction to purchases to specialty loan products.”
The new Tampa location is the 16th FHM office, with the company’s lending footprint spanning 14 states. This growth is fueled by a dedication to customer experience and to providing exceptional service.
“We’re very fortunate to be able to continue to execute on our growth plan, in large part because our clients love the loan products and customer service we provide,” said Alex Wish, CEO. “We’re staying laser-focused on providing the best lending experience out there. As we continue to deliver that, we are confident about our growth in Florida and beyond.”
To learn more about the Tampa branch, customers and business partners can contact Blake Bocci at (321) 480-3717 or email bbocci@fhmtg.com.
About First Heritage Mortgage, LLC
Founded in 1996, First Heritage Mortgage, LLC (FHM) is a leading correspondent lender and one of the largest privately-owned mortgage companies in the Mid-Atlantic. The company is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with 16 branch locations across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, and a licensed lending footprint that also includes Alabama, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania Tennessee, and West Virginia. As a correspondent lender, FHM controls every aspect of the mortgage process from start to finish in a local branch, allowing the company to provide deeply personalized mortgage solutions to its clients and business partners. Learn more at fhmtg.com.
First Heritage Mortgage, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender | Company NMLS ID #86548 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org)
