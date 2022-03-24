New Chairman for the Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA Conference

SMi Group reports: Vice Admiral (Ret.) Bruce H. Lindsey announced as new chairman for the Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place for the first time in Arlington, Virginia, USA on the 5th and 6th May 2022, this year's conference will bring together senior military leaders, project decision- makers, and technical experts alongside cutting edge industry solution providers to collaborate on future endeavours that will not only enhance maritime situational awareness but also empower nations and commercial companies to better secure their interests.

SMi Group are proud to announce the chairman for the Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA Conference Vice Admiral (Ret.) Bruce H. Lindsey, Principal, Bruce H Lindsey & Associates, LLC.

VDML Lindsey had a long, 37-year career in the US Navy as a naval flight officer, undertaking numerous command and leadership roles, including as CO of 2 Carrier Strike Groups. He is the former CO of Naval Air Force Atlantic, leading more than 40,000 men and women, 6 carrier strike groups and over 1000 aircraft in the day-to-day force generation of combat-ready naval air. His last assignment was as Deputy Commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, which involved acting as Commander Task Force 80 (responsible for maintaining, modernizing, manning, training, and equipping combat-ready naval forces to Commander, Second Fleet) and also as Director, NATO Combined Joint Operations from the Sea (CJOS) Center of Excellence (COE) (responsible for increasing interoperability of NATO forces to improve NATO integration with the purpose of enhancing NATO capabilities across the maritime domain).

To find out more about Vice Admiral (Ret.) Bruce H. Lindsey, Principal, Bruce H Lindsey & Associates, LLC, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/361398/usffc-deputy-commander-soars-into-retirement/PR5

Inaugural Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology USA

5th – 6th May 2022

Arlington, USA

