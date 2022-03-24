Squaretalk and Mobile XL join forces to boost sales and customer care teams' efficiency via automated CRM integration

Netherlands-based Zoho customers of all sizes now can easily automate their cloud communications

Implementing software goes much further than just delivering software solutions. Analyzing, optimizing and automating processes adds value for companies in their innovation and growth trajectory” — Raymond Hewitt, owner/founder of Mobile XL

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, the leading cloud contact center provider, announced a strategic partnership with Mobile XL, a Netherlands-based software solution provider and Premium Zoho partner with a track record of successfully guiding large businesses through their digital transformation journey.

The partnership enables the Zoho CRM users community to leverage unique Squaretalk industry-leading technology aimed at helping fast-growing medium and large organizations and their employees become more efficient in managing customer interactions.

Squaretalk Axiom serves as a hub for business communication and a workflow optimization tool for inbound customer service and sales teams. Axiom provides businesses with all of the tools they need to provide personalized service to clients worldwide, leveraging remote agents' power by allowing them to work from anywhere.

Squaretalk Axiom native integration is available on Zoho Marketplace:

https://marketplace.zoho.com/app/crm/squaretalk-axiom

“Our collaboration with Mobile XL increases Squaretalk’s presence on the Netherlands market making it easier and more convenient for Dutch business owners and entrepreneurs to create a unified communications experience with customer interactions within all Zoho products. This way, organizations can improve user experience, boost the effectiveness of conversations, and provide faster and better service”, said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.

“Implementing software goes much further than just delivering software solutions. Analyzing, optimizing and automating processes is our added value for companies in their innovation and growth trajectory. Integrating Zoho business software with Squaretalk Contact Center platform is providing a unique benefit and convenience for our clients and their teams,” said Raymond Hewitt, owner/founder of Mobile XL.

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a powerful cloud communications platform helping growing businesses boost customer engagement by providing flexible and effective solutions to decentralized teams.

Founded in 2010, Squaretalk is a multinational tech company operating in Israel and Bulgaria with worldwide coverage.

About Mobile XL

With more than 25 years of experience in software, Mobile XL implements software solutions and supports businesses in their ambitions in all areas, from marketing, sales to customer support. Mobile XL provides organizations with the tools and optimizations that are necessary for growth and innovation.

Additional Resources

Learn how to become a part of Squaretalk’s growing network of partners: https://squaretalk.com/partners/

Learn more about Zoho phonebridge integration: https://squaretalk.com/zoho-phonebridge/

Contact our sales for demo: sales@squaretalk.com