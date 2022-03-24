Kitten Coin Celebrates One Month Anniversary With A Community Sponsored Buy Contest. NFTs Are On The Way
Offering one of the lowest buy and sell taxes (3%) in the cryptocurrency and meme coin space, Kitten Coin is experiencing growth in holders and on the chart.
It's refreshing to be part of a community that is relaxed and uplifting...in all situations. The community helps me stay calm and positive, even with the ups and downs that come with this space."BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask anyone who has ever spent time or money in the cryptocurrency space, and especially the meme coin space, and they will tell you that projects come and go very quickly, some lasting a day or less. Given this reality, Kitten Coin's success over the past month is even that more impressive.
— Kitten Coin Holder
Having just celebrated its one month anniversary, Kitten Coin is seeing holder counts increase on a consistent basis and has seen its price increase significantly over the past week. To celebrate this cute feline's milestone, the community donated their Kitten Coins and put together a buy contest that was open to everyone and wasn't limited to the biggest buy or the most buys. Any buy qualified holders to win one of two prizes - 250,000,000,000 Kitten Coins and 80,000,000,000 Kitten Coins. The contest, and accompanying tweets, posts, and shares, brought a lot of energy and positivity to the community, and won't be the last promotion this community-run project has over the upcoming weeks and months.
“It is so refreshing to be part of a community that is relaxed, fun, and uplifting...in all situations. Understanding that this is a long term hold, and that it's community run, helps me stay calm, even with the ups and downs that come with this space. And to see the community members remind others that it's OK when people sell, to treat people with respect, and that negativity won't be tolerated, makes Telegram a great place to spend my time.” - Kitten Coin Holder
In addition to the successes of the past couple of weeks, the Kitten Coin community is anxiously awaiting their custom NFTs to drop so they can add them to their collection and promote them to other collectors. Details about their release and how to buy them are still being determined, but the community has seen previews of what's to come and let's just say they seem purrfect for Kitten Coin holders and anyone that loves art and investing. Be sure to follow Kitten Coin on Twitter to see the previews and get updates on the NFTs.
For those just hearing about this project, Kitten Coin’s contract is renounced, and the liquidity pool has been burned which gives holders extra confidence that Kitten Coin will be around for a long time. As a community project, members are coming together to help promote Kitten Coin through various social media networks, and they are in contact with respected individuals in the crypto space to help others learn what Kitten Coin has to offer and what makes it so appealing.
About Kitten Coin: Known for its upbeat, positive, and dedicated community, Kitten Coin provides a steady stream of passive income through its automatic, and instant, reflections protocol. With a low buy and sell tax of 3%, all of which goes back to holders via Kitten Coin reflections, Kitten Coin is great for trading and doesn’t hold its holders hostages via exorbitant entry and exit taxes. Liquidity is burned. Contract is renounced. And the community contributes to marketing on an individual basis and has set up a marketing wallet that accepts donations. Everything about this project revolves around the holders of Kitten Coin. Don't miss out with this potential moonshot, found on Binance Smart Chain. Do your own research. Investing in meme coins can be risky. This is not financial advice.
For more information on Kitten Coin, visit https://kittenbsc.com, and be sure to connect with the community on Telegram.
