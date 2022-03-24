Cannabis Journalist and Music Publicist Form Agency To Help Cannabis Operators Share Their Narratives
The Z & D Agency, is an exclusive PR Firm helping Cannabis Operators Share Their Narrative.
When you’re being outspent in an emerging industry that has legal rockiness baked in, getting your story told honestly and well isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Z&D Agency — an exclusive publicity firm in the cannabis space — will focus on servicing entrepreneurs who don’t have multi-state footprints and massive backing.
Experienced publicist Zenobia Simmons and veteran cannabis reporter Donnell Alexander have announced The Z&D Agency’s formation. The company will provide media training and advertising buys, among other publicity services, from its bases in New Jersey and California.
Targeting cannabis cultivators, dispensaries, educators, conventions, CBD operations and a range of legal cannabis companies, The Z&D Agency has begun working with entrepreneurs who seek a special level of care and know-how in launching their brand-name fame. The two media veterans are selling narrative clarity and image definition en route to increased visibility.
The agency is offering electronic press kit creation, conference representation, media training, media buys, speaking engagements etc. Focusing on increasing media visibility on the national and regional level to help maximize cannabis operators ROI.
Zenobia Simmons represents popular music clients, including hip hop legend Mannie Fresh. She’s worked with artists such as Fat Joe, Ice Cube, N.O.R.E and many others. In addition to being the creator of the pioneering three-volume women’s hip hop anthology Fat Beats & Bra Straps.
Donnell Alexander was a 2021 National Fellow at the University of Southern California’s Center for Health Journalism. From 2018-2020 he wrote and edited the WeedWeek California newsletter and co-hosted the WeedWeek podcast. He’s covered cannabis for The Daily Kos, Leafly, Capital & Main, among many outlets. As a copywriter and marketer, Alexander worked as @lacoliseum on Twitter and Instagram.
"When you’re being outspent in an emerging industry that has legal rockiness baked in, getting your story told honestly and well isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity,” said agency co-founder Donnell Alexander. Both Alexander and Simmons offer over a quarter-century of expertise and are considered experts in their respective fields. The Z&D Agency offers unique and wide-ranging contemporary media experience and insight of the market through their connections in traditional and unconventional media.
