The Injectable Drug Delivery Conference is fast approaching and features the leading lights in the industry

Delivery Innovations in Formulation and Device Design for Enhanced Subcutaneous

As Part of Europe’s leading Injectable conference series, we will assess innovations in drug product formulation and biologics, new technologies in device design and the use of long-release injectable compounds.

There is a rising demand for vaccines, insulin, and many modern medicines used to treat cancer and other chronic diseases. As biologics are mainly administered through the injectable route, the significant growth in the biologics market is expected to drive the injectable drug delivery and prefilled syringe market in the coming years. The injectable drug delivery market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 12.9% reaching £915 billion by 2027.

This year’s event will highlight the significance of sustainability within the injectable drug delivery industry, whilst also providing regulatory insight on the changes that have occurred. There will be an additional focus on the impact that covid has had on the success within this industry over the past year. The conference will also highlight successes within the industry and the formulation challenges of long-lasting, highly viscous and high-volume drug delivery. www.injectable-drug-delivery.com/

The benefits of attending:

• Discover the new technologies and latest injectable devices being used within the industry

• Develop your understanding of high-volume and long-acting injectable compounds

• Explore the sustainable possibilities that can be adapted within the industry for a green future

• Delve into the world of biologics and biosimilars and what these mean for the injectable drug market

• Network with key industry leaders and discover the leading companies within the injectables space

Who should attend:

Executives, Directors, VPs, Heads, Principals, Managers, Scientists, Researchers of:

• Autoinjectors

• Wearables

• Device Engineering

• Human Factors

• CMC

• Injectables

• Sterile Manufacturing

• Packaging

• Regulatory Affairs

Featured Speakers:

• Alexander Zuern, Device testing manager, Novartis International AG

• Andrew Warrington, Project Leader & Patient Advocate, Novartis

• Benjamin Werner, Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

• Bjorg K Hunter, Regulatory Manager, Devices, GSK

• Blake Green, Senior Manager Regulatory Affairs, Amgen

• Camille Dagallier, Formulation and Drug Process Development Senior Scientist, Sanofi

• Christopher Muenzer, Senior Device Technology Manager, Novartis

• Joel Richard, Head of Technical & Pharmaceutical Operations, MedinCell

• Mark Palmer, Scientific Leader, Biopharm Device Engineering, GSK

• Rebecca Moses, Director, Core Human Factors Inc.

• Rupal Nguyen, Principal Engineer, Allergan

• Stefania Ragone, Pharmaceutical Assessor, Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

• Tina Arien, Principal Scientist, Janssen Pharmaceutica

• Vikas Jaitely, Director, Global Regulatory Affairs Transitional Medicine and Devices, Merck

Past attendees have included

Advanz Pharma; Amgen; AstraZeneca; BD - Becton Dickinson; Bd Medical-Pharmaceutical Systems; BD Technologies and Innovation; Becton Dickinson; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH & Co. KG; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG; BSI Group; Chugai Pharmaceutical CO. LTD.; Congenius; Core Human Factors; F Hoffmann -La Roche Inc; GlaxoSmithKline; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.; GSK; Haselmeierá; Haughton Design Ltd; Ipsen Biopharm Limited; Janssen Pharmaceutica; Janssen Pharmaceutica NV; Legacy Allergan/AbbVie; LEO Pharma A/S; MedinCell; Merck; Merck Connected Health & Devices; MHRA; Micropore Technologies Ltd; Novartis / DD&C; Novartis International AG; Novo Nordisk Pharma; Owen Mumford; Pfizer UK Limited; Raumedic AG; Roche; SABIC; Sabic SHPP; Sandoz – A Novartis Company; Sanofi; Sanofi SWI; Team Consulting; Teva Pharamceuticals; UCB; Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG; Zealand Pharma A/S

