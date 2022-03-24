Submit Release
New Meaningful Reward Helping Moms Gift Grad Kids a Sweet Trip to Party for Good

Mom participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow Ventures; and we'll gift your college kid a sweet trip to Party for Good! www.WePartyforGood.com

Recruiting for Good created and funds Girls Design Tomorrow a passion driven venture mentoring program #girlsdesigntomorrow #makepositiveimpact www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Program. And is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with sweet party trips to gift.

— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generating proceeds to make a positive impact by creating and sponsoring; meaningful work programs for kids, sweet parties, and trips to party for good.

Recruiting for Good is helping fund Girls Design Tomorrow; a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls (launching in Summer 2022).

Moms that participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program can Gift Grad Kid The Perfect Trip to Party for Good.

The staffing agency is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with A Sweet Party Trip to South Beach.

The perfect all-inclusive 4 day weekend trip for two to 2023 Wine and Food Festival in Miami.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Love to make a positive impact, then, join me to party for good!"

About

Gift Your Sweet Grad Kid The Perfect Trip to Party for Good!

Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com Gift Your Sweet Grad Kid The Perfect Trip to Party for Good! #wepartyforgood

Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Complete your probation period, kickass and enter our end of The Year Drawing for a Sweet Party Trip to South Beach (2023 Wine and Food Festival).

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
