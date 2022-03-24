What Emerging Trends Are Shaping The Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Outlook?

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Sugar Beet Juice Extract Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New product launches is a key trend in the sugar beet juice extract market. For instance, in 2021, Just Juice It, an Ireland based food company, launched a new line of cold pressed organic juice shots which includes a beet juice shot. The beet juice extract is targeted towards sports nutrition applications due to the benefits of beet juice in increasing endurance.

North America was the largest region in the sugar beet juice extract market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global sugar beet juice market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global sugar beet market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the Global Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sugar-beet-juice-extract-global-market-report

The global sugar beet juice extract market size is expected to grow from $4.44 billion in 2021 to $4.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.74%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global sugar beet juice extract market share is expected to reach $6.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.45%.

The growing demand for sugarcane substitutes is expected to proper the growth of sugar beet juice extract market. Since cultivation of sugarcane requires heavy water irrigation, alternatives such as sugar beet are being focused on that do not require as much water for cultivation. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, since the mid-2000s, sugar beets accounted for 55 to 60% of sugar production in the USA, while sugarcane accounted for 40 to 45%. According to the sugar beet juice extract market forecast, the growing demand for sugarcane substitutes will drive the market.

Major players covered in the global sugar beet juice extract industry are BMA AG, Agrana Zucker GmbH, Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NutriScience Innovations LLC, Amalgamated Sugar Company, Nordzucker AG, CropEnergies AG, The Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative, Südzucker AG, and British Sugar Plc.

TBRC’s global sugar beet juice extract market report is segmented by product type into organic, conventional, by application into food and beverages, animal feed, biofuels, cosmetic and personal care, others, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online.

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Food And Beverages, Animal Feed, Bio Fuels, Cosmetic And Personal Care), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a sugar beet juice extract market overview, forecast sugar beet juice extract market size and growth for the whole market, sugar beet juice extract market segments, geographies, sugar beet juice extract market trends, sugar beet juice extract market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Sugar Beet Juice Extract Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5685&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Sugar Substitutes Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (High Intensity, Low Intensity, High Fructose Syrup), By Source (Natural Synthetic), By Origin (Natural, Artificial), By Form (Solid, Liquid), By Application (Food, Beverages, Nutrition And Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sugar-substitutes-global-market-report

Food Antioxidants Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Source (Fruits And Vegetables, Oils, Spices And Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid), By Application (Fats And Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat And Poultry, Seafood, Bakery And Confectionery, Plant Based Alternatives, Nutraceuticals), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-antioxidants-global-market-report

Syrup, Seasoning, Oils, & General Food Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Flavoring Syrup And Concentrate, Seasoning And Dressing, Fats And Oils), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/syrup-seasoning-oils-and-general-food-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Know More About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC