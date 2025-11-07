Plastic Adhesives Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Plastic Adhesives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Plastic Adhesives Market Be By 2025?

There has been a significant increase in the plastic adhesives market size in the past few years. Amidst expectations of it expanding from $8.63 billion in 2024 to $9.28 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% is projected. This notable growth in the previous period is linked to expansion in the automobile and aerospace sectors, demand for high-quality and lightweight binding, growth of the construction and packaging domains, enhancement of adhesive formulations, and an increase in assembly of electronic and medical devices.

The market for plastic adhesives is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $13.26 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This anticipated growth for the forecast period can be connected to a variety of factors, such as eco-friendly, low-emission adhesive solutions, the rise in electric vehicle manufacturing, precision adhesive mixtures designed for particular plastics, as well as demand for adhesives that are resistant to heat and impacts, and the broadening use within renewable energy sectors. The forthcoming trends during the forecast period encompass adhesives derived from bio-based and biodegradable plastic, regulatory compliances concerning adhesive safety, intelligent, self-repairing adhesives, adhesives enhanced with nanotechnology for plastics, and adhesive solutions that cater to the principles of circular economy.

Download a free sample of the plastic adhesives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4102&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Plastic Adhesives Market Landscape?

The expansion of the construction industry, combined with an increased need for plastic adhesives within this sector is projected to fuel the growth of the plastic adhesives market in the projected period. Plastic adhesives find wide application in the construction sector for tasks such as affixation of ceramic tiles, carpet installation, in the production of prefabricated and manufactured housing, for the fixation of resilient flooring or vinyl, pre-finished panels, roof tiles, drywall lamination, among other uses. The surge in economic development coupled with an accelerating urban population is likely to raise the demand for new commercial and residential buildings throughout the forecast period, thereby augmenting the demand for adhesives. Rising export-oriented manufacturing in Asian nations like Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines presents lucrative opportunities. The World Bank expects an increase of 250 million in the urban population of South Asia by 2030. A PwC report suggests that approximately 60% of the global populace will inhabit cities by 2030. Such swift urbanization is predicted to escalate the demand for infrastructure, thereby promoting the growth of the adhesives market in the future.

Who Are The Top Players In The Plastic Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Plastic Adhesives include:

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Henkel Corporation

• 3M Company

• Permabond LLC

• Sika AG

• Dowdupont Inc.

• Parker Hannifin Corp.

• Master Bond Inc.

• Huntsman International LLC

• Arkema SA

What Are The Future Trends Of The Plastic Adhesives Market?

Leading businesses in the plastic adhesives market, like Henkel, are venturing into the creation of new products like plastic-free blister packaging as part of their global consumer adhesives selection. Henkel, based out of Germany and known for its chemical and consumer goods, made public their intentions to introduce plastic-free blister packaging worldwide in June 2022. Their plan for the rest of the year includes implementing sustainable packaging across all their brands globally. This move is consistent with their sustainability and packaging objectives set for 2025, and is designed to enhance product recyclability and promote a circular economy.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Plastic Adhesives Market

The plastic adhesivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Silicone, MMA, Cyanoacrylate, Other Resin Types

2) By Technology: Solvent-based, Water-based

3) By End-user: Automotive, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Medical, Packaging, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Epoxy: Two-Part Epoxy Adhesives, Single-Part Epoxy Adhesives, Flexible Epoxy Adhesives

2) By Polyurethane: Moisture-Cured Polyurethane Adhesives, Two-Part Polyurethane Adhesives, Hot Melt Polyurethane Adhesives

3) By Acrylic: Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives, Acrylic-Based Adhesives, Two-Part Acrylic Adhesives

4) By Silicone: Neutral-Cure Silicone Adhesives, Acetic-Cure Silicone Adhesives, High-Temperature Silicone Adhesives

5) By Methyl Methacrylate (MMA): MMA Structural Adhesives, MMA Adhesives for Plastics

6) By Cyanoacrylate: Industrial-Grade Cyanoacrylate Adhesives, Medical-Grade Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

7) By Other Resin Types: Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Rubber-Based Adhesives, Phenolic Resins

View the full plastic adhesives market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-adhesives-global-market-report

Plastic Adhesives Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the plastic adhesives market and it's projected to experience the most significant growth. The market report covers a spectrum of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Plastic Adhesives Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Chemicals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-global-market-report

Chemicals By End Use Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemicals-by-end-use-global-market-report

Adhesives Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adhesives-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.