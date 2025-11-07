Physical Vapor Deposition Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Physical Vapor Deposition Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a significant expansion in the physical vapor deposition market size in recent years. The market, currently valued at $23.14 billion in 2024, is projected to surge to $24.67 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The historical period's growth is primarily attributed to the rise in semiconductor manufacturing, the augmentation of hard coatings and thin films, breakthroughs in materials science and nanotechnology, as well as applications in the aerospace and automotive sectors, all culminating in the development of wear-resistant coatings.

The market for physical vapor deposition is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years. It is forecasted to reach $33.89 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is largely due to eco-friendly and sustainable pvd processes, the downsizing and improvement of coatings, growth in the renewable energy sector, advancements in mems and nems technologies, as well as custom coatings for certain industries. Key trends projected for this period include pvd for sophisticated energy storage, biocompatible and bioactive pvd coverings, flexible and wearable electronics coatings, regulations relating to environmental impact, and the partnership between additive manufacturing and pvd.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market?

The expected surge in medical devices and equipment's demand is hinted to serve as the driving force behind the expansion of the physical vapor deposition (PVD) market in future years. Medical device manufacturers are increasingly employing PVD to craft robust, slim coatings on stainless steel, titanium, ceramics, and an array of other advanced products. PVD coating methods help enhance corrosion resistance in medical device coatings, orthopaedic surgical instruments, and implants. It is worth noting that according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the USA remains the largest medical device sector globally, anticipating a value reaching $208 billion by 2023. Hence, the escalating demand for medical devices and equipment fuels the growth of the physical vapor deposition market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Physical Vapor Deposition Market?

Major players in the Physical Vapor Deposition include:

• Applied Materials Inc.

• IHI Hauzer B.V.

• Oerlikon Balzers Coating AG

• Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

• Platit AG

• Semicore Equipment Inc.

• Angstrom Engineering Inc.

• Singulus Technologies AG

• Veeco Instruments Inc.

• AJA International Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Physical Vapor Deposition Market?

Leading businesses in the physical vapor deposition market are pioneering products that have superior thermal stability. The term superior thermal stability denotes the capability of a material or part to sustain its structure and functionality across a broad temperature range without notable degradation. For example, Walter AG, a machine industry firm based in Germany, introduced Tiger·tec Gold (physical vapor deposition) PVD Grade WSP45G in September 2022. This product, Tiger·tec Gold (physical vapor deposition) PVD Grade WSP45G, comes with a multilayer of aluminum oxide (Al2O3), rendering it highly crystallized and providing superb thermal stability. It is apt for varying uses, encompassing the milling of stainless steel, hard-to-manufacture materials, and different high-performance elements.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Physical Vapor Deposition Market Growth

The physical vapor depositionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: PVD Equipment, PVD Materials, PVD Services

2) By Process: Thermal Evaporation, Sputter Deposition

3) By Application: Microelectronics, Data Storage, Solar products, Cutting Tools, Medical Equipment, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By PVD Equipment: Evaporation Systems, Sputtering Systems, Cathodic Arc Deposition Systems, Ion Beam Deposition Systems

2) By PVD Materials: Metallic Materials, Ceramic Materials, Alloy Materials, Target Materials

3) By PVD Services: Coating Services, Maintenance and Repair Services, Consulting And Support Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Physical Vapor Deposition Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the physical vapor deposition market, with North America showing the most rapid growth. The report for the physical vapor deposition market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

