Splyt integrates Reby electric vehicles into its micromobility network
Splyt has integrated with Barcelona's Reby to enable smartphone users access to book and pay for e-scooters directly within their travel app or e-wallet.
The partnership with Splyt allows for a wide variety of customers - such as travellers, commuters and those new to micromobilty - to experience the joys of micromobilty.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Splyt, the superapp enabler, has entered into a partnership with Reby, a leading provider of bikes, scooters and mopeds across Italy and Spain. The partnership will unlock up the use of Reby’s fleet of environmentally friendly vehicles for over 2 Billion people using the apps of Splyt’s partners.
Reby offers over 1,000 bikes, 3,000 scooters, and 8,000 mopeds across 18 cities. This supply will be activated across world-leading travel platforms, e-wallets and superapps via the Splyt network. Splyt’s unique integration supports an end-to-end experience. This means that users can discover, unlock and pay for Reby vehicles from the comfort of the apps they already have and use - without additional downloads. Splyt also reduces complexity for superapp partners by natively supporting features such as parking zones and rider safety tutorials.
Micromobility is a key enabler for reducing the dependence on cars. Scooters, bikes and mopeds “fill in the gaps” providing a first- and last-mile solution for commuters and travellers, allowing them to reach destinations out of walking distance or not served by public transport.
Philipp Mintchin, Co-founder and CEO of Splyt: ”Splyt already enables over 2 Billion smartphone users worldwide to book and pay for ridehailing, airport transfers, bicycles, and scooters. The partnership with Reby, a micromobility leader in Italy and Spain, will help smartphone users commute around popular mediterranean cities. Global superapps can add our ever growing network of micromobility suppliers to their own platforms with only one integration.
Pep Gomez, Co-founder and Chairman of Reby: “We're excited that now our fleet of bikes, scooters and mopeds can be rented through apps from across the world. The partnership with Splyt allows for a wide variety of customers - such as travellers, commuters and those new to micromobilty - to experience the joys of micromobilty. And from the comfort of the apps they already use.”
About Splyt
Splyt is a superapp enabler, and the leading mobility and lifestyle services network, backed by Grab, SoftBank, and American Express Ventures. We integrate ridehailing, transfer, scooter, bikesharing and food delivery suppliers into superapps and travel platforms. A single integration with Splyt enables users with a seamless one-stop-shop experience without additional app downloads. Our trusted partners provide quality-assured, local services in over 2,000 cities and 150 countries. At the heart of Splyt, is a diverse team that originates from 25 different countries and speaks over 20 languages. We are remote-first, with social hubs in London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.splyt.com. #SuperappEnabler
About Reby
Based in Barcelona, Reby is a micromobility company which designs, manufactures and distributes electric ride-sharing vehicles and provides electric ride-sharing services. Reby brings affordable and environmentally friendly transport solutions to people all over the world by controlling the entire chain, from manufacturing to deployment of personal mobility vehicles. Reby helps people looking to make a short trip into the city, known as the "last mile", e.g. from the underground or bus to their destination, so they do not pollute or overload city traffic. For more information, please visit www.reby.co/
