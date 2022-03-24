World Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size is Estimated to Experience Steep Growth in the Future!

Allied Market Research - Logo

Patient engagement refers to anything that enables healthcare institutions to establish communication with their patients to using patient portal online.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many drivers, restraints and opportunities that are influencing the patient engagement solutions market. Increasing awareness about mobile health, growing aging population as well as incentives provided by the government are responsible for driving the patient engagement market. However, absence of health literacy has hampered the market growth to a greater extent. Moreover, demand for value based drugs due to an increase in peer pressure and dramatic shift in patient specific solution would create greater opportunities.

The market is segmented based on components, delivery model, therapeutics, end-customer and geography. The key components assessed in the study includes hardware, software, consulting services and many more. Delivery model covered during the study are on premise, cloud and web. Therapeutics areas discussed in the report consists of fitness, diabetes, women health, obesity etc. Major end-customers of the market are payers, providers, patients and more. Regions such as North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and LAMEA would experience rapid growth.

KEY BENEFITS:

• The market research report provides an integrated information on the major drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the industry growth during the forecast period.

• The study further drills down to produce data volume by components, end customers and demography.

• SWOT analysis of major brands, highlights weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and threats. The data proves effective for business owners planning on designing their marketing and branding strategies.

• Region wise business performance discussed in the market research report would be valuable for enterprises planning to explore new areas.

• The report not only examines the market dynamics but also takes a closer look at the growth rate and industrial chain structure.

• Study further weigh up on the prominent market players and their business strategies to maintain their position.

A closer look at the competitive landscape reveals that major IT brands are busy launching patient engagement solutions and generating clients in the same month itself. Prominent market players are also seen acquiring new companies or local market players to maintain their competitive edge. Other business strategies favored by the companies include constant upgradation, joint ventures and collaborations. Prominent brands active in the market are Orion Health, Emmi Solutions LLC., Allscripts Inc., Medecision Inc., Athenahealth, Inc. and others.

