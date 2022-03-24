IHG Hotels to add over 10,000 rooms to Saudi portfolio
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, global hotel company IHG Hotels and Resorts has reaffirmed commitment to expanding its brand portfolio across various market segments within the Kingdom.
With a current pipeline of 28 hotels, IHG is adding more than 10,000 rooms to the Kingdom’s supply in the next two to three years, significantly boosting tourism infrastructure to cater to diverse audiences. With more high-profile signings expected in the coming months, this number is set to increase significantly.
Following Saudi Arabia’s drive toward investment and development in the tourism sector, IHG has strengthened its expansion plans in the market. Last year, IHG announced close to 10 hotel signings across brands such as Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo, which was a brand debut in the country. Additionally, the company is expected to open close to more than 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia this year. IHG will also be bringing more global brands to the Kingdom, including Regent and Kimpton, which are both global benchmarks in luxury hospitality.
The company is complementing its Saudi plans with a strong talent agenda, with a keen eye on hiring and developing Saudi talent, especially in secondary and tertiary cities. IHG is working with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to develop the hospitality talent pool in the Kingdom and ensure they have the right talent to cater to the expected future demand.
Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG, said: “IHG has a longstanding history of operating in Saudi Arabia, and we have been a firm partner and contributor to Saudi ambitions in tourism and hospitality. Our growth over the last year is testament to our commitment to investing in the hospitality sector and developing local talent to showcase true Saudi hospitality to guests coming to the country from across the world. In line with the tourism development strategy, we will continue to bring our brands to various locations within the country, as we commit to introducing new hospitality experiences and further cementing our role as a member of the Saudi community.”
With Saudi Arabia moving at pace to achieve its Vision 2030 goals, developing its much anticipated giga- and megaprojects, IHG is working to roll out its full portfolio in destinations ranging from global metropolitan hubs such as Riyadh, Jeddah and Makkah, to emerging destinations such as Alkhobar, Abha and Dammam.
As a further mark of confidence in the Kingdom’s economic development, IHG opened its Saudi headquarters in 2020 in Riyadh and expanded its community of experts to manage its existing network of 36 operating hotels as well as a growing pipeline.
IHG currently operates 36 hotels across five brands in Saudi Arabia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites and voco, with a further 28 hotels in the development pipeline due to open within the next three to five years.
