PowerDMARC Email Authentication SaaS Platform achieves SOC 2 Certification
PowerDMARC confirms its dedication to information security by meeting stringent security management standardsMIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a detailed independent audit of PowerDMARC’s security systems and processes, the PowerDMARC email authentication SaaS platform has achieved SOC 2 Type l certification. The aforementioned certificate corroborates the organization’s commitment to the security and protection of its customers’ data.
SOC 2 is a customary security auditing standard that allows global organizations to confirm the level of security and compliance that they practice internally. It was founded by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). The SOC 2 certification is achieved by an independent audit to minutely examine and validate the requesting organization’s security controls, processing integrity, and availability. The Type 1 certification for SOC 2 DMARC confirms that PowerDMARC’s controls and processes align with the AICPA Trust Service Criteria.
“At PowerDMARC, we have always shown due diligence when it comes to building and maintaining a robust security environment on our platform,” said Faisal Al Farsi, CEO of PowerDMARC, “This helps in upholding the confidentiality of client data through prolonged dedication on the part of every employee. We are happy that the SOC 2 Type 1 certification recognized our continued efforts, and are now gearing up for the Type 2 certification!”
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is an all-in-one SaaS platform that assembles necessary email authentication protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT under the same roof. PowerDMARC aids global organizations in their effort to fight against phishing attacks, email spoofing, BEC, and ransomware, reducing subsequent business risk.
Headquartered in Delaware, US, PowerDMARC has more than 200 global partners and 1000+ customers from more than 120 countries, that includes fortune 100 companies.
