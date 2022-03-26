Posh, the Italian Alternative Rock Band, to release its new album ‘Port Out Starboard Home’ on March 28th, 2022
The trio will also release the most anticipated single, ‘We are falling down’ on the same dayITALY, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Posh, the Italian Alternative Rock Band from the early 2000s, will release its brand-new album ‘Port Out Starboard Home’ on March 28th, 2022, after a decade-long break. Releasing on the same date is the band’s most anticipated single, ‘We are falling down,’ defined as a wake-up call for humanity. Stay tuned to watch the official premiere of the video on YouTube.
The theme of this song is the drift of human beings in a world that is the result of their sins and bad choices. The song urges everyone to become aware of their attitudes and strive to do good in the world.
“We are so excited to release our brand-new album and our single ‘we are falling down'. We have received an overwhelming response from our fans and are eternally grateful for the love they have shown to our music,” the trio said.
The German-based trio has been making waves in the music industry since the release of its single ‘Running Up That Hill’ in August 2021. Since then, the song has been topping the music charts and has garnered over 40,000 streams on Spotify within a few months.
The group reunited during the pandemic in Germany in 2020 and started creating music in English to reach a wider audience. The band has released songs that can only be defined as a perfect tribute to the rock genre.
The new album includes some of the band’s popular singles like Mr. Anyone, Plan B; Time has come, Open Arms, etc., that have been created by Salvo Minnella, the singer and guitarist Federico Salemi, the bassist, and Alberto Minnella, on drums and percussion. Known for its authenticity, creativity, and deep sound, the band has built a reputation for delivering hits one after the other.
An interesting fact that many fans don’t know about the band; Posh represented Italy at the most prestigious festival, Marché International du Disque et de l'Édition Musicale, held in France around Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in 2007.
