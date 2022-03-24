Gregg Marcel Dixon Elected Delegate to South Carolina Democratic Party Convention
Jasper County Residents Choose Dixon As Delegate.RIDGELAND , SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Gregg Marcel Dixon was officially selected to be a delegate from his native Jasper County - a rural county in South Carolina's Lowcountry - to the South Carolina Democratic Party convention in June 2022. Enthusiastically selected by his fellow Jasper County citizens as a delegate to the state convention, Mr. Dixon will have the responsibility of voting on convention rules, platform and resolutions committee reports, any potential changes to the party rules, and state party officers. Mr. Dixon was also named as Alternate Executive Committeeman for Jasper County. Mr. Dixon made a strong showing by capturing one of the first available delegate seats and being affirmed unanimously as the Alternate Executive Committeeman.
Mr. Dixon is a candidate for the United States House of Representatives in South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District running on the platform “Repair Black America to Fix America”. During his address to attendees, Mr. Dixon noted that the district is the sixth poorest in the nation out of 435 congressional districts nationwide. He also explained how he plans to address the issue of heirs property which has caused Black South Carolinians to disproportionately lose their land and billions of dollars in wealth. He pledged to rectify the situation by creating legislation to compensate the victims and restore ownership.
Mr. Dixon, a public school teacher in Jasper County, has multiple speaking engagements lined up and will be campaigning throughout the district in the coming weeks leading up to the Democratic primary. Mr. Dixon looks forward to representing the people of the sixth congressional district by addressing the lack of opportunities, failing schools, poverty, land loss, and more while paying homage to his Gullah Geechee, Sea Island Creole roots.
Mr. Dixon is currently looking to add to his volunteer staff. Those interested in helping the campaign or donating should visit www.MarcelForCongress.com or contact information below.
Mr. Pratt
Committee To Elect Gregg Marcel Dixon
+1 562-310-6799
repairblackamerica@marcelforcongress.com