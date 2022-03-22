Gregg Marcel Dixon Becomes Official Congressional Candidate
Dixon looks to “Repair Black America To Fix America”COLUMBIA , SOUTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning educator, advocate for racial equality, proud South Carolina native, and Gullah-Geechee Gregg Marcel Dixon officially filed his candidacy to represent South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District March 16, 2022 after first announcing his run the summer of 2021. After much debate, the South Carolina legislative body finally approved the new redistricting of the state’s congressional map which allowed for candidates to file. Mr. Dixon plans to be the first true modern day Reparationist to sit in Congress and champion the causes of those in his native Low Country.
From a very young age, Mr. Dixon has been aware of the racial inequality embedded in this nation since its founding and how it continues to hurt all Americans but especially Black Americans who are the descendants of those enslaved by the American government. Research has shown that government sanctioned anti-black racism has cost the United States of America 16 trillion dollars, a number nearly equal to its entire GDP, since the year 2000. He also is keenly aware of the debt this country’s government still owes to Black Americans whom they targeted for centuries via chattel slavery, redlining, land theft, Jim Crow, the destruction of black communities via the Federal Housing Administration, the destruction of black wall streets, lynch mobs, police brutality, and more. At the end of slavery in 1865, Black Americans owned just 0.5% in total wealth of the United States. Today, the Black community accounts for 15 to 20% of the population , but owns less than 3% of the entire wealth of the country. Speaking of his own district, he says, “ For the past 30 years, our district has had the same man as our representative and we are now the 6th POOREST in the United States out of 435 districts total and we, its black residents, are the poorest, as we are throughout the nation. Somehow, we have come to think of this as normal but it is not normal, nor is it acceptable. I am running because we deserve better, and repairing Black America will fix all of America because until we all stand, we all have fallen.”
Born in Savannah, Georgia but raised just minutes away in the rural, coastal town of Ridgeland, South Carolina, Gregg Marcel Dixon has worked as a public school teacher in the area where he was raised. He has been a popular teacher, winning many accolades, and boasting high levels of achievement from his students in an area where academic failure has been endemic. The Congressional candidate has planned a tour to engage with local HBCU student governments, fraternities/sororities, and alumni associations in particular at Benedict College, Allen University, South Carolina State University, and Claflin University of Columbia and Orangeburg to bring awareness to his campaign and to educate the students on the importance of voter registration. He plans to speak to all of his constituents, white or black, young or old, conservative or liberal, religious or non-religious , about how repairing Black America will fix America for us all, and make this country whole.
Mr. Pratt
Committee To Elect Gregg Marcel Dixon
+15623106799 ext.
repairblackamerica@marcelforcongress.com