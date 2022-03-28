Dr. Kathryn Ritchie and Ignition Institute enabling optimal performance for companies and leaders-DotCom Magazine Show
Dr. Kathryn Ritchie, CEO & Founder, Ignition Institute, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
About Ignition Institute
Ignition Institute is a New York-based international group which utilizes a unique methodology to assess, explore, and target “waste”, in organizations, which prevents and/or inhibits the full realization of organizational & personal goals.
Shaping culture to guarantee execution.
Our mission is to target and eliminate the waste that blocks individuals, teams, and organizations from operating at their highest potential. We can help you achieve your goals.
Ignition Institute’s body of work has given rise to a proprietary method to support execution focused on igniting leaders, teams, and organizations to execute with power. One aspect most valued by clients, is their focus on building capability in their clients. They want to minimize the consulting investment required and reduce the waste abundant in management consulting.
Our global team of experts works with speed and substance, getting to the heart of what matters for your business. Through concrete processes, we identify patterns, break conventions and bad habits while holding you accountable to the directions and actions. We are focused on enabling teams to understand, own and execute as opposed to pushing down.
Dr. Kathryn Ritchie joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Dr. Kathryn Ritchie discusses the newest offerings of Ignition Institute, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Dr. Kathryn Ritchie joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Dr. Kathryn Ritchie was amazing. The success of Ignition Institute is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Dr. Kathryn Ritchie on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Ignition Institute. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Dr. Kathryn Ritchie who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Dr. Kathryn Ritchie”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
