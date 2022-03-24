Conquest Cyber Partners with Special Operations Warrior Foundation in 7th Annual Charity Golf Classic
CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conquest Cyber, a Cyber Risk SaaS company which provides managed security services, cyber risk advisory, and digital transformation, announces its sponsorship participation in the 7th Annual Special Operations Warrior Foundation Golf Classic. Proceeds of the Golf Charity event will benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and The Warrior Health Foundation. The Special Operations Warrior Foundation is a top-rated charitable organization with an enduring promise to the children of fallen Special Operations personnel and the children of ALL service members awarded the Medal of Honor; and provides immediate financial assistance to severely wounded, ill, and injured Special Operations personnel — today and in the future.
Working with and supporting both foundations is something Conquest Cyber is especially committed to and passionate about, especially given the personal connection to Conquest’s Chair and President Jeffrey J Engle who is a Special Operations vet himself.
“Our family of companies has a strong presence in Florida, so participating in a local event that also directly impacts the families of Special Operation veterans is an honor. Through this event, we will be supporting educational opportunities for surviving children of Fallen Special Operations Forces and children of Medal of Honor Recipients,” said Jeffrey J. Engle.
The event will be held at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, FL on April 1, 2022. The event will include the golf outing, raffles, a silent auction, and more.
For more information on Conquest Cyber, visit https://specialops.org/events/charity-classic/.
About Conquest Cyber
Conquest was purpose built and demand driven to address critical gaps in the national approach to cyber defense. Originally established to address digital transformation challenges in enterprise, Conquest refocused on secure digital transformation and cyber resiliency in 2018 when Jeff Engle took the helm. This led to the deployment of the flagship product ARMED™ and cemented Conquest’s place on the front lines – creating a competitive advantage for their customers in the battle for cyber supremacy.
Donald Tremblay
