Tourism Growth Emphasized In 2022-23 Budget

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is increasing its investment in the province's tourism sector. The 2022-23 Budget includes a $5.0 million increase in funding to Tourism Saskatchewan to strengthen the visitor economy after two years of unprecedented challenges.

The increase will enable Tourism Saskatchewan to successfully implement its marketing and development strategies, with the ultimate goal of increasing visitor expenditures in the province. Work will focus on engaging new, high-yield markets to steer the development of products and experiences sought by key groups of travellers.

"The 2022-23 Budget will help the province's tourism sector bounce back and grow as an important export industry, employer and revenue generator," Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan Jeremy Harrison said. "Saskatchewan is ready to re-establish its position as a prime destination for several key markets."

Tourism Saskatchewan's activities in 2022-23 align with Saskatchewan's Growth Plan, which establishes a goal of a 50 per cent increase in tourist expenditures by 2030. Priorities for the year ahead include the following:

Develop new high-spending long-haul markets;

Invest in marketing outfitted angling and hunting experiences in the U.S. market;

Grow Saskatchewan's event and business travel hosting capacity; and

Develop quality experiences that are in demand by global travellers.

Goals, strategies and actions for the year ahead are outlined in Tourism Saskatchewan's 2022-23 Business Plan.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Susan Parkin Tourism Saskatchewan Regina Phone: 306-787-2927 Email: susan.parkin@tourismsask.com