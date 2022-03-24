Strong Support for Saskatchewan Municipalities in 2022-23 Budget

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

The 2022-23 provincial budget provides more than $448 million in direct support to Saskatchewan municipalities.

"Our government continues to support and strengthen Saskatchewan communities with key investments," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "This provincial funding will help create jobs, strengthen local economies, and get Saskatchewan communities back on track after the pandemic."

The 2022-23 municipal investment includes over $262 million in Municipal Revenue Sharing (MRS), representing an increase of more than 106 per cent from the 2007-08 provincial fiscal year. MRS provides predictable, no-strings-attached funding that municipalities can depend on every year and direct to their priorities. The funding formula is based on a percentage of the amount the province collects in Provincial Sales Tax.

This provincial budget also invests more than $135 million in municipal infrastructure. This includes the provincial portions of $71.2 million for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, $32.7 million for the New Building Canada Fund and $22.5 million for the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth Program.

"Our goal with this budget is to help build a better Saskatchewan by investing in roads, clean water facilities, public parks, highways and many more key municipal projects," McMorris said.

Additional municipal investments include:

$21.1 million in policing grants;

$11.3 million to provincial libraries;

$3.8 million for the Transit Assistance for People with Disabilities Program;

$1.7 million for the Community Rink Affordability Grant; and

$1.4 million funding for Urban Parks.

