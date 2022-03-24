Protecting Saskatchewan People, Strengthening Saskatchewan Communities

CANADA, March 24 - Released on March 23, 2022

The 2022-23 Budget aims to strengthen and protect Saskatchewan people with $947 million for the justice system, an increase of more than $32.7 million or 3.6 per cent compared to last year.

Improvements to online access to justice will see an investment of $2.7 million to ensure citizens have greater support navigating the justice system through self-serve and remote options, such as online dispute resolution.

The province will also pursue safer communities through the establishment of a Major Case Assistance Unit to support the most serious and complex prosecutions with an investment of $1.9 million.

"As we emerge from the pandemic, investing in the protection of Saskatchewan citizens continues to be vital for communities and families across the province," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "This budget focuses on providing greater access to quality justice services for the people of Saskatchewan."

The 2022-23 Budget will focus on core correctional practices through continued development of the remand expansion at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre ($27 million), and the implementation of Electronic Monitoring Global Positioning System technologies for high-risk offenders ($1.4 million).

"Enhancing public safety through targeted initiatives is key to fostering effective police services and correctional practices," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "The investments in this budget demonstrate our commitment to building safe communities through innovation and collaboration."

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will promote innovative police practices by:

creating a Provincial Protective Services branch that unites provincial peace officers into a single organizational structure ($50.7 million);

establishing a Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team to target high-risk offenders with outstanding warrants ($1.6 million);

establishing the Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team ($6.4 million); and

expanding Crime Reduction Teams ($3.2 million) and

the Internet Child Exploitation Unit ($220,000).

Strong partnerships will enable the justice system to be safe, responsive and fair. Collaboration will support seamless service delivery and help advance the goal of safe and strong communities. Interpersonal violence, mental health and culturally sensitive programming will be a focus for building relationships that strengthen the justice system overall.

In addition, the province will continue to invest in the following initiatives:

continuing the Gang Violence Reduction Strategy ($4.5 million);

increasing ministry investments in community-based partnerships ($629,000); and

providing additional funding to the Civil Forfeiture Program to support enhancements to its investigative ability, and transferring the program from the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety to the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General ($1.66 million).

The Ministry of Justice and Attorney General will also invest an additional $244,000 into the Aboriginal Courtwork Program to expand its services to additional communities. The Aboriginal Courtwork Program assists families, adults and youth in criminal and family courts.

Saskatchewan people are strong and resilient. This budget will continue to ensure priority programs and services are in place to strengthen and protect Saskatchewan people.

