$233 Million for First Nations and Métis Communities

The 2022-23 provincial budget sees a continued investment in First Nations and Métis communities across Saskatchewan.

Targeted funding of $233.2 million will be provided for First Nations and Métis people and organizations, representing an increase of more than 20 per cent from last year's budget.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to working with our First Nations and Métis partners to support social and cultural initiatives, promote economic development and advance reconciliation," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "These investments will have a significant impact on Indigenous communities across the province."

Gaming payments are back on track in this year's budget with a $61.5 million investment to support Indigenous-led social and economic initiatives in Saskatchewan. Casino closures due to COVID-19 had previously impacted the payments.

The province will also invest $400,000 in the First Nations and Métis Consultation Participation Fund to support First Nation and Métis communities to engage in consultations related to the duty to consult. This represents a 100 per cent increase from the 2021-22 Budget.

An investment of $800,000 will support community-led Indigenous projects, including $400,000 to address issues raised in the National Action Plan for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Additional highlights include:

$28.1 million in targeted career training funding for First Nation and Métis institutions and initiatives;

$18.3 million for First Nations on-reserve policing and enhanced policing;

$18.6 million for Indigenous post-secondary programs and institutions;

$3.5 million for the Métis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan Inc.; and

$4.1 million for the Community Justice Alternative Measures Program.

