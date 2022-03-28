See The Franchise Pro Faizun Kamal Live in Las Vegas
The bestselling author, speaker, and business coach shares her life-changing advice at the Women Who Boss Up Conference May 18–20USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’ve ever dreamed of going from employee to entrepreneur, Faizun Kamal is here for you. Renowned as an author and speaker, Faizun is CEO of The Franchise Pros, a full-service franchise consulting and development firm that specializes in helping people become their own boss while doing what they love. Faizun’s bestselling book, “The Right Franchise for You: Escape the 9 to 5, Generate Wealth, & Live Life on Your Terms,” has guided thousands of clients to their “perfect fit” franchise. Faizun also works with established entrepreneurs to help turn their businesses into national franchised brands.
Now, you have an opportunity to hear Faizun’s inspirational message live in Las Vegas as she headlines the first-ever Women Who Boss Up Conference. You’ll be wowed by her unique combination of straight talk, wit, and wisdom, as she teaches you to embrace chaos, fear, insecurity, and uncertainty as doorways of opportunity. The Franchise Pros is a sponsor of the conference as well as the Women Who Boss Up Book Tour, coming to a series of cities this spring.
Faizun received her bachelor’s degree in Women’s Studies and Environmental Studies from Mount Holyoke College. She holds a master’s degree in Public Policy and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Johns Hopkins University. She is also a graduate of Stanford University’s acclaimed Social Entrepreneurship Program. Among her numerous honors, Faizun was nominated for the Top Franchise Broker Award by 1851 Magazine; she was one of Global Franchise Magazine’s Top 100 Influential Women in Franchising; and she was named a “woman to watch” by designer Tory Burch. She is a frequent guest on nationally syndicated radio shows and podcasts.
About the Women Who Boss Up Conference
Join women like you, women who are bossing up—or who are ready to boss up—in their lives and careers. This two-day conference is packed with information and best practices you can put to use immediately, whether you’ve recently launched a business, are ready to scale up a solid operation, or are just beginning to explore your options. You’ll meet and learn from other boss ladies from around the world as we talk marketing, business development, pitching, bossing up, the whole deal. After two years of Zoom, it’s time to get together and get going! We can’t wait to see you at Red Rock Casino & Resort in Las Vegas May 18–20. Note that capacity is limited, so check out the full schedule and register here.
