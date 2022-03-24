Crown Cigars: The History of Community & Cigars in Nashville & Surrounding Cities
Crown Cigars & Ales is following in the footsteps of the deep Tennessean history of tobacco and cigars.FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Cigars & Ales is honored to be serving the Franklin, Brentwood, and Nashville community by providing a premier cigar shop and lounge for new smokers and hardcore enthusiasts alike.
Tennessee, including Nashville and the surrounding area, has a long-seated history with cigars. It comes as no surprise that quality, community-oriented lounges like Crown Cigars have found success here. Tobacco was one of the first crops to be grown in the state, and it continues to be one of the biggest “cash crops” today.
It was only in 1844 that Clarksville, TN was receiving and handling over 9,000 hogshead barrels of tobacco through the Mississippi River. The cigar industry has been robust and intertwined with the community since the beginning. Income generated by Tennessee’s tobacco farmers and cigar makers has raised massive amounts of tax money for the State and its programs.
The cigar market continues to be a livelihood that supports families in their homes across Davidson County and 65 other counties within Tennessee. After all these years, the cigar community is only growing! Lounges and shops have appeared all around the Nashville area and surrounding cities. Crown Cigars & Ales is closely tied to the culture of cigars and believes in keeping these dedicated spaces special, yet open to everyone.
Crown Cigars & Ales aims to be a source of comfort and community for everyone who enjoys the age-old smoking tradition. Its lounge features a wide variety of cold beer and quality cigars. This is all inside a well-ventilated and comfortable seating area perfect for conversation with good company, or relaxation in front of the big screen televisions.
The lounge’s selections of cigars range from Camancho and Arturo Fuente to PDR Cigars and Drew Estate, as well as many, many more. Some favorites among the beers on tap are Guinness and Dos Equis, as well as local brews such as Jackalope and The Black Abbey Brewing Company. Other offerings range from pipes to lighters, cutters, and humidors.
About Crown Cigars & Ales
Crown Cigars and Ales has quickly become Tennessee’s premier cigar shop and lounge. It is home to entertainment events throughout the year as well as special sale events and features the best brands at the best prices. Crown Cigars & Ales is the everyday cigar smoker’s shop, carrying a wide range of premium cigars with great beer on tap. It has been voted best in the area for 4 years and running. The establishment strikes the perfect balance between classic and contemporary lounges with a wide selection of cigars and brews in a comfortable setting.
