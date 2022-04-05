First Choice Business Brokers Presents Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout with 8 Awards including #1 Sales Team Nationwide
We are thrilled with the success of the Los Angeles office and having such strong leaders like Adrianna and Lana in that marketplace!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Choice Business Brokers (“FCBB”) announces that the prominent Los Angeles team of Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout have been recognized as top performers nationwide winning over eight awards.
— Jeff Nyman, CEO of FCBB
Smith and Hout received the awards at the 2022 FCBB National Conference, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 9, 2021. Smith and Hout received eight awards total for both 2020 and 2021, which included #1 Sales Team Nationwide. The FCBB awards are given to recognize top sales performance and commitment to excellent client service.
“We are thrilled with the success of the Los Angeles office and having such strong leaders like Adrianna and Lana in that marketplace!” stated Jeff Nyman, CEO of FCBB. “We look forward to seeing their continued growth and accomplishments,” remarked Linda Hentges-Nyman, COO of FCBB.
“We are honored to receive these awards and be recognized as a top sales team nationwide at FCBB,” commented Adrianna Smith, Managing Director, FCBBLA. “Our goal has always been to provide a higher level of professional service to the business community, and we believe that these awards are a testament to that commitment,” stated Lana Hout, Managing Director, FCBBLA.
About First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles
First Choice Business Brokers, Los Angeles (“FCBBLA”) is a premium full-service business brokerage and M&A Advisory firm that focuses on providing clients with next level professional service. FCBBLA specializes in business sales across all industries with transaction sizes $50 million and under. FCBBLA oversees the entire sales process which includes valuing businesses, confidentially marketing businesses, vetting buyers, managing buyer-seller meetings, preparing transaction paperwork as well as managing the escrow, landlord and financing processes to ensure a smooth transaction process.
First Choice Business Brokers (“FCBB”) was founded in 1994 and has grown to become one of the largest organizations in the U.S. specializing in business sales. To date, FCBB has listed and managed the sale of over $8.5 billion in businesses for sale. With several offices located throughout the U.S., FCBB has sold thousands of businesses, of all types, confidentially and efficiently through vast buyer networks. FCBB continues to lead the industry in top markets with world class professional service, cutting-edge technologies, and an award-winning training program.
For more information about First Choice Business Brokers and business listings currently available in Los Angeles, please check out the website: www.BizBrokersLA.com
Deanna Dubé
First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles
+1 424-832-3410
ddube@fcbb.com
