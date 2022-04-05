Submit Release
News Search

There were 610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,876 in the last 365 days.

First Choice Business Brokers Presents Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout with 8 Awards including #1 Sales Team Nationwide

Jeff Nyman, CEO of FCBB (center) presenting an award to Los Angeles Managing Brokers Adrianna Smith (left) and Lana Hout (right)

Jeff Nyman, CEO of FCBB (center) presenting one of eight awards to Los Angeles Managing Brokers Adrianna Smith (left) and Lana Hout (right).

First Choice Business Brokers Awards the Experienced Los Angeles Team of Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout with 8 Awards including #1 Sales Team Nationwide

We are thrilled with the success of the Los Angeles office and having such strong leaders like Adrianna and Lana in that marketplace!”
— Jeff Nyman, CEO of FCBB
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Choice Business Brokers (“FCBB”) announces that the prominent Los Angeles team of Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout have been recognized as top performers nationwide winning over eight awards.

Smith and Hout received the awards at the 2022 FCBB National Conference, held in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 9, 2021. Smith and Hout received eight awards total for both 2020 and 2021, which included #1 Sales Team Nationwide. The FCBB awards are given to recognize top sales performance and commitment to excellent client service.

“We are thrilled with the success of the Los Angeles office and having such strong leaders like Adrianna and Lana in that marketplace!” stated Jeff Nyman, CEO of FCBB. “We look forward to seeing their continued growth and accomplishments,” remarked Linda Hentges-Nyman, COO of FCBB.

“We are honored to receive these awards and be recognized as a top sales team nationwide at FCBB,” commented Adrianna Smith, Managing Director, FCBBLA. “Our goal has always been to provide a higher level of professional service to the business community, and we believe that these awards are a testament to that commitment,” stated Lana Hout, Managing Director, FCBBLA.

About First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles
First Choice Business Brokers, Los Angeles (“FCBBLA”) is a premium full-service business brokerage and M&A Advisory firm that focuses on providing clients with next level professional service. FCBBLA specializes in business sales across all industries with transaction sizes $50 million and under. FCBBLA oversees the entire sales process which includes valuing businesses, confidentially marketing businesses, vetting buyers, managing buyer-seller meetings, preparing transaction paperwork as well as managing the escrow, landlord and financing processes to ensure a smooth transaction process.

First Choice Business Brokers (“FCBB”) was founded in 1994 and has grown to become one of the largest organizations in the U.S. specializing in business sales. To date, FCBB has listed and managed the sale of over $8.5 billion in businesses for sale. With several offices located throughout the U.S., FCBB has sold thousands of businesses, of all types, confidentially and efficiently through vast buyer networks. FCBB continues to lead the industry in top markets with world class professional service, cutting-edge technologies, and an award-winning training program.

For more information about First Choice Business Brokers and business listings currently available in Los Angeles, please check out the website: www.BizBrokersLA.com

Deanna Dubé
First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles
+1 424-832-3410
ddube@fcbb.com

How to Sell A Business - The Selling Process

You just read:

First Choice Business Brokers Presents Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout with 8 Awards including #1 Sales Team Nationwide

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.