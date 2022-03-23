Submit Release
Burgum directs flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Sunday, March 27, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who passed away today at age 84.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.

