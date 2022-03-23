Los Angeles Business Journal Recognizes Lana Hout and Adrianna Smith as 2022 Women of Influence: Finance
Los Angeles Business Journal Recognizes Business Brokers and M&A Advisors Lana Hout and Adrianna Smith as 2022 Women of Influence: FinanceLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes Lana Hout and Adrianna Smith, Managing Brokers of First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles, as 2022 Women of Influence: Finance.
Lana Hout and Adrianna Smith were chosen due their positive impact on the business brokerage profession and the Los Angeles business community. As Business Brokers and M&A Advisors, their accolades include listing over $80M in businesses for sale, working with over 250+ small businesses to date, and winning over 15 National Awards, including Top Sales Associates Nationwide and Top Sales Team Nationwide.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as 2022 Women of Influence in Finance. From the beginning, our goal has always been to provide exceptional service to the business community,” commented Lana Hout, Managing Director, FCBBLA. “As a successful women-led business brokerage, we have worked hard to pave the way for the next generation of business brokers through the use of technology and implementing a modern approach to business sales,” stated Adrianna Smith, Managing Director, FCBBLA.
About First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles
First Choice Business Brokers, Los Angeles (“FCBBLA”) is a premium full-service business brokerage and M&A Advisory firm that focuses on providing clients with next level professional service. FCBBLA specializes in business sales across all industries with transaction sizes $50 million and under. FCBBLA oversees the entire sales process which includes valuing businesses, confidentially marketing businesses, vetting buyers, managing buyer-seller meetings, preparing transaction paperwork as well as managing the escrow, landlord and financing processes to ensure a smooth transaction process.
First Choice Business Brokers (“FCBB”) was founded in 1994 and has grown to become one of the largest organizations in the U.S. specializing in business sales. To date, FCBB has listed and managed the sale of over $8.5 billion in businesses for sale. With several offices located throughout the U.S., FCBB has sold thousands of businesses, of all types, confidentially and efficiently through vast buyer networks. FCBB continues to lead the industry in top markets with world class professional service, cutting-edge technologies, and an award-winning training program.
