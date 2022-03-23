History (Channel) Television Network Launches Arab American Heritage Month on History.Com Website
History (Channel) Television Network launched an official Arab American Heritage Month page on their website History.Com.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, History(Channel) Television Network, a division of A&E Networks, launched an official Arab American Heritage Month page on their website History.Com.
History is an American pay television network and flagship channel owned by A&E Networks, a joint venture between Hearst Communications and the Disney General Entertainment Content division of the Walt Disney Company. As of February 2015, around 96,149,000 American households (82.6% of households with television) receive the network’s flagship channel, History. International localized versions of History are also available in India, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America.
Warren David, Arab America President and Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation, issued this statement, “When we come together we can do so much more, the fact that History(Channel) is recognizing our efforts is an affirmation that our community and identity is recognized for the contributions we have made to America’s diversity.”
During the month of April, the Arab America Foundation formally recognizes the achievements of Arab Americans through the celebration of National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM). Across the country, cultural institutions, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and non-profit organizations issue proclamations and engage in special events that celebrate our community’s rich heritage and numerous contributions to society.
Last year, the President of the United States recognized the month of April as National Arab American Heritage Month with a special commemorative letter to the Arab America Foundation.
Also in 2021, Congress, the U.S. Department of State, and 37 state governors issued proclamations commemorating the initiative.
Arab America and the Arab America Foundation launched the National Arab American Heritage Month initiative in 2017, with just a handful of states recognizing the initiative. Each year, our grass-roots network of over 250 Arab American volunteers in 28 states gathers hundreds of proclamations from their states, counties, municipalities, and local school districts.
This year there are several states where Arab Americans are seeking permanent legislation designating April as National Arab American Heritage Month. The following states have passed permanent legislation designating the month of April as NAAHM: Illinois; Oregon; Virginia; and Indiana (Senate). Currently, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Indiana are pursuing legislation.
April 27th Event in Washington DC
On Wednesday, April 27, the Arab America Foundation will host a national event in Washington DC at the Middle East Institute commemorating National Arab American Heritage Month. The event will be attended by members of Congress, state and local leaders, and members of the Arab American community. The event highlights the Arab heritage and culture featuring (Iftar) dinner and cultural presentations.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit educational and cultural organization that promotes the Arab heritage in the U.S., educates Americans about the Arab heritage and identity, and connects and empowers Arab Americans.
