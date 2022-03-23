Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Missing Person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4001937

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks          

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/23/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Duford Road, Newark, Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

 

PERSON OF INTEREST: Evan Williams                                  

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/23/2022, the Vermont State Police were notified of a runaway juvenile. Investigation revealed Evan Williams (15) departed foster care supervision at 0031 hours. Williams was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, red and brown backpack, and black pants and sneakers. It is suspected Williams will likely return to the Burlington or Rutland area, where he has ties to the community. Circumstances surrounding William’s disappearance are not suspicious in nature. Please contact Trp. Pearson with any information involving Williams.

 

PICTURE: Yes

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack 1068 US-5 #1 St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 (802)748-3111

 

 

 

