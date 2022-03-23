St. Johnsbury / Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4001937
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/23/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Duford Road, Newark, Vermont
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person
PERSON OF INTEREST: Evan Williams
AGE: 15
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/23/2022, the Vermont State Police were notified of a runaway juvenile. Investigation revealed Evan Williams (15) departed foster care supervision at 0031 hours. Williams was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, red and brown backpack, and black pants and sneakers. It is suspected Williams will likely return to the Burlington or Rutland area, where he has ties to the community. Circumstances surrounding William’s disappearance are not suspicious in nature. Please contact Trp. Pearson with any information involving Williams.
PICTURE: Yes
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack 1068 US-5 #1 St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 (802)748-3111