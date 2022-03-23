Author Helps and Advocate Education for People About Good Parenting

“We must think of these things as a child grows or as a farmer the seeds that he sows. The people and wheat that they become, determined by care when they were young.”—” — Leland "Bud" Beamer

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Leland “Bud” Beamer, M.D. has published his book titled, The Baby and the Seed: A Primer on Good Parenting a Book for the Entire Family. It is a book for everyone. It is about the importance of a nurturing environment. Using a poem for structure, accompanied by colorful illustrations that convey the message in each stanza, we can better understand the significance of a good start in life.

Ninety-five percent of the brain develops in the months of pregnancy and the first two years of life and that most chronic medical, behavioral, and addiction disorders occur in adults who had dysfunction in this critical period, making it imperative that every effort be made to educate us all on the importance of good, responsive parenting. This book attempts to contribute to this greater understanding.

“This book becomes a great read for the family because parents can share it with their children to explain the importance of family and positive behavior, which combine to form the foundation of future resilience and independence for the child. For new parents especially, this collection is a must-read.” — Nicole Yurcaba, U.S. Review of Books.

Leland “Bud” Beamer, M.D. is a native Iowan who attended Cornell College and the University of Iowa School of Medicine. He was a family physician and surgeon for 33 years and an emergency physician for five years before becoming a chief medical officer for the Department of Corrections. He has also served as the county health officer for the last two decades. He has a passion for the early childhood period because of its importance in determining who we become. He has been a presenter at several early childhood conferences and has served on the local relief nursery board specializing in therapeutic intervention.

Taking care of adults in incarceration and aware of their early toxic beginnings has further reinforced his commitment to helping prevent the intergenerational transmission of dysfunctional parenting and to continue to educate that it is a child’s right to be born into a loving environment.

