Author Explores The Historical Museum and Discloses an Incident

“The historical museum comprises several museums and several parks in Washington, DC. Most museums are open daily from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, except December 25.”” — Lawrence A. Deiman

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lawrence A. Deiman has published his fictional crime novel titled Incident at the Historical Museum. A book about two friends, Jason and Trevor, who met in

college. They became friends and, very quickly, best friends. After college, Jason working in security, and thanks to a boss that destroys him at his job, decides to go out on his own so that can’t happen again. A decision that almost gets him killed. Trevor decrypts encoded messages from foreign powers for the FBI, CIA, and other government agencies. After realizing his potential, he lands his dream job and prepares himself for this new exciting career.

Jason falls in love with a high-priced hooker and eventually wants to marry her, not knowing her occupation. Trevor goes to work in his new career and falls for someone that ends up dead. He is distraught and fights to find answers to why his newfound love died, as well as what’s going on at the historical museum that somehow has complicated his life and career.

“What I liked most about the novel was that it was engaging and interesting, as the writer included plenty of emotion and suspense in the text, thus grasping my attention in the text. This book is best suited for readers who enjoy crime thrillers with some romance in them. This book is only for mature readers. The story may be appreciated by readers.” — Nickolas Farmakis,OnlineBookClub.org.

Lawrence A. Deiman is a U.S. Air Force veteran and information technology professional currently living in the Phoenix East Valley of the great state of Arizona with Abby, his pure white Siberian husky with piercing blue eyes.

Incident at the Historical Museum

Written by: Lawrence A. Deiman

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.