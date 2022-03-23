Construction season kicks into high gear in Flagstaff region

FLAGSTAFF – With the last gasps of winter on the way out, the Arizona Department of Transportation is starting up construction projects in the Flagstaff area to improve safety and extend the life of the infrastructure.

Starting in April, area residents and visitors can expect four new projects to begin as well as the continuation of a few projects from last summer.

ADOT will begin a pavement improvement project along Milton Road, also known as SR 89A, from Forest Meadows Street near the I-40 interchange to Phoenix Avenue near Flagstaff City Hall. Crews will replace pavement on Milton as well as make sidewalk repairs and bring curb ramps and driveways in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Work will take place mainly during nighttime hours to reduce traffic impacts.

ADOT will also begin to replace the A-1 Mountain Road bridge along I-40 approximately 5 miles west of the I-17 interchange.

Throughout construction, there will be travel restrictions through the area. This includes some overnight closures of I-40 when traffic will be detoured to the A-1 Mountain Road on- and off ramps. In addition, a 40-day temporary full closure of the A-1 Mountain Road Bridge will be needed to accelerate demolition of the existing bridge and construction of the new bridge.

Drivers can also anticipate the repaving of a 28-mile stretch of southbound I-17 south of Flagstaff from the I-40 interchange to milepost 312 repairing damage from winter weather and creating a smooth driving surface. The work will also reconstruct 10 miles of the right travel lane. Due to the reconstruction and paving efforts, this multi-season project will have single lane restrictions, width restrictions, and travel delays in the southbound direction.

Just south of Flagstaff, ADOT will make improvements to SR 89A in Oak Creek Canyon. The project entails three components: rockfall mitigation, erosion control and work on the Pumphouse Wash Bridge.

With the exception of limited daytime and overnight closures, SR 89A will remain open to traffic. Traffic restrictions using a combination of temporary traffic signals and flagging operations will be in place while the improvements are under construction.

Continuing from last year, ADOT will continue to replace pavement along I-40 from I-17 to Walnut Canyon Road in east Flagstaff. Crews will continue the milling and repaving work and make some minor repairs to bridges along that stretch. Work will resume in April.

Work under the Rio De Flag bridge will continue this year to finish excavating for the future Rio De Flag Flood control project, protecting the channel from erosion and rehabilitating the disturbed work areas adjacent to the bridge. Minimal traffic impacts are anticipated for the remainder of the work.

Crews will also return to complete the I-40 bridge replacement over Business 40 about 3 miles west of I-17. All that’s left is final paving of the project area. Work is expected to resume around early June.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects.