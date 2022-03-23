Author Brings a Drama-Action Novel About an American Family Facing the Consequences of Transnational Human Trafficking

“Lana, the college has assured us there is nothing to worry about, but you should talk to Mrs. Layton, the travel representative. She has all the information and forms which need to be completed.” —” — Barbara Teal

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Barbara W. Teal has published her book title Desperate Search: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking. The book is about the travel of Melanie Carson and Kim Foster, who are bound for Paris, France, where it is their first international adventure while studying at the Sorbonne. They could

never have imagined the horror which would confront them only weeks into their stay in Paris. One night, Melanie disappears from her room, and the next day, Inspector Pierre Dubois is called in to investigate. The investigator’s preliminary clues tell him it’s human trafficking, but Melanie doesn’t fit the profile. Either way, it’s a race against time. One slip up, and Melanie will disappear forever.



“Teal is a detailed writer skilled at providing enough information to make her story credible without overwhelming it with minutia. Her characters are drawn realistically,

and their motivations and behaviors feel honest. The plot and its various tributaries are intriguing without being difficult to follow. She keeps her prose concise and never feels the need to dip into the more lurid aspects of her subject matter...” — Joe Kilgore, U.S. Review of Books.

Barbara W. Teal is an Ohio native and also spent her youth in Massachusetts and Michigan. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ripon College in Wisconsin, where

she majored in History and French. Before Teal retired, and as a young woman, she had her own international adventure and lived in Paris, France where she worked for two automobile shipping companies. Upon returning to the United States, she began training for what would become her permanent career in financial planning. Presently she is enjoying retirement outside of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Desperate Search: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human

Trafficking

Written by: Barbara W. Teal

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.