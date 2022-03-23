Author Open The World of Dreams That Will Lead Us to The Epic Kingdom, Quests and Battles

“Kif and Bif ran for their lives as they hear goblins screaming after them, they’re dodging branches and jumping roots, and not even looking back because they know the goblins are right.” — Jeffrey Loefer

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dream that leads you into another dimension. It is what author Jeffrey Loefer opens to his newly published book title The Last Crusader: Attack of the Goblins. The book is about the dream adventure encountered by Brock, who is known as a crusader from his dream of impending doom. He recalled he has comrades and that he was in a town named Cornwallis where goblins and trolls also exist. Brock woke up startled from the dream or nightmare he couldn’t tell which. He looked around his home, and then all was normal. “The Last Crusader is a fantasy story that is fiction set in a world similar to ours but with creepy monsters added in like trolls and goblins... It was super fun. The story moves at a fast pace, and the characters are fun to read. Something else that I like was the language that was used. The characters speak like how we do, not in an old-fashioned sort of way. It gave the story a fun twist that made the characters more fun to engage. Fans of science fiction and fantasy will enjoy this

story. It is short and you can get through this in just a few fun hours.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“The Last Crusader by Jeffrey Loefer is a short but sweet book that can easily turn into a fantasy favorite in the reading world! Jeffrey Loefer is a new author, but has done a great job with this read. I hope to see more from him...If you’re looking for fun and fantasy, it’s this book right here...” — Amazon Customer Review.

Jeffrey Loefer was born in Georgia in 1996. His father was in the Air Force and he moved a lot. He was always a nice guy, making a lot of friends, doing well in school, etc., but never stayed in one place in his childhood and had to say goodbye to all his friends. Loefer is a beginner writer, graphic designer, and gamer. He likes to write fiction and fantasy stories, with a lot of action and a little bit of humor added into it.

The Last Crusader: Attack of the Goblins

Written by: Jeffrey Loefer

Kindle

Paperback

Hardcover

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.