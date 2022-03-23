Author Unfold Us the Story of the New Madrid Fault Line and its Earthquake History

“I read an article that says that there’s been no recent land movement along the New Madrid Fault. You know, mini tremors, which are common along most faults, like the San Andreas Fault.” —” — Bob Klesges

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robert C. Klesges, Ph. D. has published his book titled New Madrid.

Memphis, Tennessee, is hit with the second-largest earthquake in U.S. history. Buildings, bridges, and homes topple. It is a story that documents that people are at their best when times are at their worst. It shows how the citizens in Memphis provide for those who are injured and homeless. It describes how America comes together to help provide relief and aid for its fellow Americans. It is about the New Madrid Fault located in Central Tennessee. The State of California has been known for being at high risk for earthquakes, the largest earthquake in U.S. history. In 1811 and 1812, the New Madrid earthquake was so violent that the Mississippi River flowed backward for three days, creating Reelfoot lake, which today is a refuge for bald eagles. The New Madrid fault is long overdue for another earthquake. It is the story of a catastrophic earthquake hitting the Memphis, Tennessee area.



“A well researched and in-depth look at a lesser-known but seriously dangerous fault line that zigzags across several states. I learned quite a bit about the unique threats of an earthquake along the New Madrid fault line. However, unlike most disaster stories, this one considers how governmental agencies, organizations, and businesses could work together in the aftermath to rescue and restore. The story also examines the effectiveness of one ordinary citizen, who has taken steps to be prepared for such a disaster...” — Amazon Customer Review.

Robert C. Klesges, Ph.D. lives in the Memphis area and has lived in the mid-South most of his adult life. As such, his knowledge of the region gives tremendous authenticity to the book. He has had the honor of adopting two U.S. Air Force retired Military Working Dogs. These dogs are dedicated, loyal, and intelligent as the dog is in this book. Anyone that still has faith and hope and the people of this great country will conclude this book is a testimonial to the people of this great nation.

New Madrid

Written by: Bob Klesges.

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book retailers.