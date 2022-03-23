Submit Release
News Search

There were 915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,087 in the last 365 days.

U-Save Car & Truck Rental appoints a new Director of Human Resources

U-Save Car & Truck Rental Logo

Jynger Morris, Director of Human Resources

RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is pleased to announce Jynger Morris as the Director of Human Resources, where she will be overseeing all aspects of HR for the company and its affiliates. Before advancing to Director, Ms. Morris served as a Manager of Human Resources for U-Save Car & Truck Rental.

After completing dual Master’s degrees in International Relations and Human Relations, Ms. Morris started her HR career in 2005. Shortly after, she pursued her Professional in Human Resources Certification and embraced her role in HR. She has focused on leading human resources with a heart for service throughout her career.

“It’s an honor to serve my colleagues, and I proudly admit that serving others motivates me to do my very best,” said Jynger Morris.

U-Save Car & Truck Rental CEO Tom McDonnell commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Jynger to the executive team. She is our guru on everything HR and has been instrumental in upgrading our HR processes across recruiting, training, and ongoing continuing education programs.”

About U-Save Car & Truck Rental
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.

U-Save Marketing & Communications
U-Save Car & Truck Rental
+1 800-438-2300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

U-Save Car & Truck Rental appoints a new Director of Human Resources

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.