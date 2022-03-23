U-Save Car & Truck Rental appoints a new Director of Human Resources
EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental is pleased to announce Jynger Morris as the Director of Human Resources, where she will be overseeing all aspects of HR for the company and its affiliates. Before advancing to Director, Ms. Morris served as a Manager of Human Resources for U-Save Car & Truck Rental.
After completing dual Master’s degrees in International Relations and Human Relations, Ms. Morris started her HR career in 2005. Shortly after, she pursued her Professional in Human Resources Certification and embraced her role in HR. She has focused on leading human resources with a heart for service throughout her career.
“It’s an honor to serve my colleagues, and I proudly admit that serving others motivates me to do my very best,” said Jynger Morris.
U-Save Car & Truck Rental CEO Tom McDonnell commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Jynger to the executive team. She is our guru on everything HR and has been instrumental in upgrading our HR processes across recruiting, training, and ongoing continuing education programs.”
About U-Save Car & Truck Rental
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.
U-Save Marketing & Communications
After completing dual Master’s degrees in International Relations and Human Relations, Ms. Morris started her HR career in 2005. Shortly after, she pursued her Professional in Human Resources Certification and embraced her role in HR. She has focused on leading human resources with a heart for service throughout her career.
“It’s an honor to serve my colleagues, and I proudly admit that serving others motivates me to do my very best,” said Jynger Morris.
U-Save Car & Truck Rental CEO Tom McDonnell commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Jynger to the executive team. She is our guru on everything HR and has been instrumental in upgrading our HR processes across recruiting, training, and ongoing continuing education programs.”
About U-Save Car & Truck Rental
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979 and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the U.S. With over 200 rental locations worldwide, U-Save provides discounted rentals with fast, friendly service and a personal touch. U-Save Car and Truck Rental can make your car rental experience easy and satisfying, from your neighborhood or local airport to the nation’s major markets and most popular vacation spots.
U-Save Marketing & Communications
U-Save Car & Truck Rental
+1 800-438-2300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn