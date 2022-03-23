The Calling of Nature, Enthusiastically Embracing the Events of Society and its People

“That solemn memory was enough to snap Arun back to the present where he was filled with gratitude that he and his family were safe, sound, and free.” It seems that life has come full circle”,” — Maya Mitra Das

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Maya Mitra Das will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled Silhouettes of Time. The book is filled with a collection of short stories that relay imaginative, exotic, and intriguing fiction. It will introduce us to infinitely curious moments in time, space, and memory.

“A wonderful compilation of short stories steeped in rich descriptions and engaging characters is what readers will find between the pages of Silhouettes of Time by Maya Mitra Das. The stories vary in length and content, but the writing is smooth and easy to digest. These are stories for the seasoned reader, tales for the newcomer, and anecdotes for the in-between. It will be hard to put these wonderful adventures down.” — a Barnes & Noble Customer Review.

“This book was written for everyone that appreciates good stories. Silhouettes of Time is the ideal book to read when you want to pass time. Everyone wants to relax at the end of the day. Read a story or two after toiling and achieving your targets. Maya’s words will warm your heart. I loved that the characters in the book were diverse, and most themes the author chose were simple and relatable. Maya should write more books like Silhouettes of Time as they are therapeutic to read and give one the urge to read more books in this genre.” — Amazon Customer Review. Maya Mitra Das is a poet and short-story writer. She was born in India and came to the U.S. in 1973. Mitra Das is also a doctor by profession. She writes fiction, short stories, anthologies, and scientific publications.

Silhouettes of Time

Written by: Maya Mitra Das

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.