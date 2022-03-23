PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for a Pipe Replacement on Rutledge Road in South Pymatuning Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for the pipe culvert replacement project on Rutledge Road (Route 3022) in South Pymatuning Township in Mercer County.

The pipe culvert is located Rutledge Road between the intersections of Carlisle Road (Route 4002) and Summit Road (Route 4001). This portion of roadway is currently closed due to damage caused by heavy rain storms earlier this year.

The project will include on replacing the existing pipe culvert and reconstructing the roadway in that area.

Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.

Rutledge Road is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks during construction.

A 1.2-mile detour will be posted using Carlisle Road and Summit Road.

The plans display for the Rutledge Road Pipe Project, which will be held online only, includes a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form. It will be open until April 7, 2022, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Ben Vincent, P.E., at bvincent@pa.gov or (814) 678-7367.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Ben Vincent, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at bvincent@pa.gov, or 814-678-7367.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

