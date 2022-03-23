Multiple Lane Closures for Interstate 80 Resurfacing Project in Jefferson and Clarion Counties

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to multiple lane closure on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 97: Falls Creek/DuBois in Jefferson County and Exit 45: Emlenton/St. Petersburg, Clarion County starting March 28.

This resurfacing project of Interstate 80 includes milling, patching, binder, leveling and wearing courses, along with bridge preservation work. Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA will be setting long term lane closures beginning March 28 at 7:00 a.m. There will be multiple lane closures alternating between the left and right lanes both Eastbound and Westbound throughout the duration of the project in Jefferson and Clarion counties with a minimum of five miles between each closure.

This $17 million project is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

