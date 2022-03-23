Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,078 in the last 365 days.

Multiple Lane Closures for Interstate 80 Resurfacing Project in Jefferson and Clarion Counties

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to multiple lane closure on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 97: Falls Creek/DuBois in Jefferson County and Exit 45: Emlenton/St. Petersburg, Clarion County starting March 28.

This resurfacing project of Interstate 80 includes milling, patching, binder, leveling and wearing courses, along with bridge preservation work.  Contractor, IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin, PA will be setting long term lane closures beginning March 28 at 7:00 a.m. There will be multiple lane closures alternating between the left and right lanes both Eastbound and Westbound throughout the duration of the project in Jefferson and Clarion counties with a minimum of five miles between each closure.

This $17 million project is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10. 

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

You just read:

Multiple Lane Closures for Interstate 80 Resurfacing Project in Jefferson and Clarion Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.