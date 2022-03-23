Dystopia, Pandemic, Courage, and Resilience: Talented Author Sanyee Barjogar Jr.’s Thrilling Novel Shows Readers what it Means to be Human

Because there will come a time where we don’t have to run anymore.” — Sanjee Barjogar

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My childhood was stolen from me by monsters... Sanyee Jr. Barjogar’s novel, Whispering Dusk centers on a mysterious virus that turns humans into supernatural creatures. Let us follow Rowling Carter, a young woman who sets out on a quest to find a cure to save herself, her family, and hopefully, the world. Sanyee hopes his book encourages his readers “To always be persistent in reaching your goals. To always question oppressing forces and find your morality.”



— and he absolutely did not disappoint as he delivered a masterpiece that will surely keep us on the edge of our seats. The novel follows twenty-three-year-old Rowling Carter, Noah, and Ephraim — trying to coexist in a world plagued by an erratic yet calculated virus that transforms ordinary people into mythical creatures. Rowling has endured so much suffering, trying to survive with her mother, boyfriend, and teenage little brother. But fate takes her on an unexpected path when she comes across a

mysterious boy in the woods who warns her of a coming attack on people and informs her about a forthcoming cure.

Risking everything she has based on this flicker of hope, Rowling faces a series of unprecedented events when Noah Pride, a fierce and determined hunter from the vampiric Resurgent Contingent becomes infatuated with her. This thriller dystopian novel is all about taking risks, swallowing one’s fear, and following one’s heart. The diverse characters make tough decisions but utilize their instincts to the fullest throughout the gripping story. Always questioning the situation and supporting and preserving what morals they have left, Rowling, Noah, and Ephraim represent a big part of what it means to be human.

Sanyee Barjogar Jr. has always been known for his wild imaginations and has begun writing at a very young age. He is a loving son, brother, friend, and confidant to everyone in his life. Ever since he could first walk, his immense passion for photography, literature, film, and writing has always been constant until now. Hoping to one day be behind the scenes and making a TV and film series of his own, Sanyee has fought real hard to achieve that lifelong dream. From working at a movie theater and as a TSA at a high school, he has managed to find the time during a pandemic to write a well-imagined novel he hopes everyone will enjoy as a momentary escape from reality. He currently resides in Maryland.

Whispering Dusk

Written by: Sanyee Barjogar Jr.

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.