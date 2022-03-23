Author Brings Us Mystery Adventure in Ranch Full of Beauty, Secrets, and Scenery

The brother looked over at his sister, ‘At least, this time wasn’t as bad as before. Try to cheer up. I promise you that one day I will get us out of this insane house.” — Sherry Walraven

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sherry Walraven published her book titled Wild Ride At the Dude Ranch. The book shares a story of a group of lovable cousins that loves to travel. Their next destination is in Texas, where they will spend their annual vacation at the Dude Ranch for a week of trail rides, BBQs, barn dances, roping, and other fun activities. They enjoyed meeting new people, and they were not disappointed at the colorful characters they met while on this vacation. This vacation excited them to have fun and relaxation without problems. But when a guest of the ranch was found murdered on the property, things began to get tense as strange events began to happen that

would shock and nervous the cousins.

“At its core, the narrative is propelled by consistent dialogue between the central characters, resulting in a fluid style that continuously flows through its various plotlines, all set on a collision course fittingly titled “wild ride”... Still, the coinciding parallel events create a thought-provoking.

experience for readers to ponder the depths of darkness that consumes a killer.” — Mihir Shah, U.S. Review of Books.

“Author Walraven can conjure images that find resonance in varying degrees of everything from brutality to sympathy and high drama and low comedy. Her depiction of camaraderie between the cousins is both heartfelt and credible. The supporting players who fill out her tone are both engaging and memorable, and the dialogue she supplies them feels appropriate...” — Jake Bishop,Hollywood Book Reviews.

Sherry Walraven served as a middle school language arts teacher and an elementary school principal. She is an avid reader who honed her storytelling skills on her children and her grandchildren. Now retired, she lives in Calhoun, Georgia, and has a love for God, family, friends, traveling, and lots of fun.

