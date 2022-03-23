Submit Release
WWII + VI: A Kid' S Memories of War and Postwar

Author’s Kid Memories During World War II and its Postwar

The day became more exciting. Groups of Dutch soldiers started to come through, and onplatoon on motorcycles with sidecars took a smoking break right in our portal.”
— Johan Zwaan

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World War II and its aftermath in the Netherlands is what author Johan Zwaan shares in his published memoir titled WWII + VI: A Kid’s Memories of War and Postwar. Johan Zwaan was just five years old when the Nazis invaded his native Holland. Still, he recalls seeing hundreds of German planes flying over his hometown of Gorinchem (also known as Gorkum), located in the western part of the Netherlands. That memory launches this memoir about the five years Germans occupied Gorkum, as seen through a child’s eyes.

The hardships brought on by war are a point of focus, including shortages of necessary goods and the horrible treatment of Jewish citizens in the city. Zwaan’s father was a physician, and he details the role he played in resisting the German occupation. Grim realities alternate with accounts of the hopeful actions of brave resisters and moments of happiness and normalcy, as when the Zwaan and his siblings decide that “only a boy will do” when their mother is expecting a child.

“Pleasing as it combines world events with its personalized accounts of surviving the war, the book is a familiar, meaningful, and sometimes humorous memoir.” — Laura Leavitt, Foreword Reviews.

“This book becomes a must-read for those seeking inspirational narratives, especially during these catastrophic times, about good triumphing evil. In many of the recollections, subtle humor makes readers feel as though they are a member of the Zwaan family through a humor-as-coping-mechanism dynamic...Ultimately, these writings leave readers with a clearer understanding of daily life during World War II, which makes this book a distinctive, informative text about the importance of family, duty, and sacrifice that can benefit all who read it in these moments of societal questioning.” — Nicole Yurcaba, U.S. Review of Books.

WWII + VI: A Kid’s Memories of War and Postwar
Written by: Johan Zwaan
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+19256982619 ext.
