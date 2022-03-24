Chart-topping Singer HeIsTheArtist Enlists Grammy Winner For Latest Single Release

The enigmatic Christian singer/songwriter's "Boom (Doo Wop Version)" features a vocal intro by Joel Kibble of multi-Grammy Award winning group, Take 6.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past two years, Leemann Bassey aka HeIstheArtist has been racking up the accolades. With more than 350K Spotify streams, 6 Top 40 international iTunes charting hits (including two #1s!) across a variety of genres from Christian to jazz to electronic, and nominations in the Prayze Gospel Awards, the experimental musician has developed into one of music's most unique and interesting new artists. So, how does HeIsTheArtist up his game for his latest single release? Bring in a Grammy winning artist for a guest vocal!

On his latest track, "Boom (Doo Wop Version)" HeIsTheArtist enlisted the vocal talents of Grammy Award winner, Joel Kibble. Joel is best known as a member of chart-topping gospel/r&b group, Take 6. On "Boom," Kibble delivers a smooth, multi-layered vocal intro that sets the stage for HITA's neo-soul meets jazz lead vocal.

"We were looking for just the right person to record a memorable intro for this song. Someone who could add to the already special vocal performance by HeIsTheArtist," said MTS President, Michael Stover. "Joel did not disappoint. He proved just why he is an elite talent. On top of that, he's a wonderful person who didn't hesitate to help us out. Definitely a total pro!"

Watch the Official Lyric video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7q8py_gYnno

ABOUT HEISTHEARTIST: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.

