Chart-topping Singer HeIsTheArtist Enlists Grammy Winner For Latest Single Release

The enigmatic Christian singer/songwriter's "Boom (Doo Wop Version)" features a vocal intro by Joel Kibble of multi-Grammy Award winning group, Take 6.

We were looking for just the right person to record a memorable intro for this song. Someone who could add to the already special vocal performance by HeIsTheArtist”
— Michael Stover, MTS

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past two years, Leemann Bassey aka HeIstheArtist has been racking up the accolades. With more than 350K Spotify streams, 6 Top 40 international iTunes charting hits (including two #1s!) across a variety of genres from Christian to jazz to electronic, and nominations in the Prayze Gospel Awards, the experimental musician has developed into one of music's most unique and interesting new artists. So, how does HeIsTheArtist up his game for his latest single release? Bring in a Grammy winning artist for a guest vocal!

On his latest track, "Boom (Doo Wop Version)" HeIsTheArtist enlisted the vocal talents of Grammy Award winner, Joel Kibble. Joel is best known as a member of chart-topping gospel/r&b group, Take 6. On "Boom," Kibble delivers a smooth, multi-layered vocal intro that sets the stage for HITA's neo-soul meets jazz lead vocal.

"We were looking for just the right person to record a memorable intro for this song. Someone who could add to the already special vocal performance by HeIsTheArtist," said MTS President, Michael Stover. "Joel did not disappoint. He proved just why he is an elite talent. On top of that, he's a wonderful person who didn't hesitate to help us out. Definitely a total pro!"

Watch the Official Lyric video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7q8py_gYnno

ABOUT HEISTHEARTIST: Hailing from Central Islip, NY and formerly signed under his birth name, LeeMann Bassey recorded and released secular r&b and dance music for Bentley Records. Inspired to release Christian music after hearing a sermon by Bishop TD Jakes, HeIsTheArtist cites influences including Prince, Chaka Khan, Sade, Maxwell, and D’Angelo.

http://www.heistheartist.com
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/SignedLoveTheArtist
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/Hefreedmysoul

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

