bev

Author’s Children Book About Burt The Dragon Explores to an Adventure in the Forest

A book, too, can be a star, a living fire to lighten the darkness, leading out into the expanding universe.” — Madeleine L’Engle.

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Beverly Fearon published her children’s book title Burt the Dragon & the Terrible Crash. A long time ago, in a forest that stood just to the left of where you are sitting right now, lived a dragon. A dragon named Alberious Dragon, but most of his friends called him Burt, a friendly and humble green dragon. Burt the Dragon was flying through the sky when he saw a ball of light coming towards him. He swerved to miss it and crashed into a massive redwood tree. Who was that light? And what will Burt do now that he has a broken wing?. Aside from the colorful and stunning illustrations to give life to the story, this book also points out that one way of making friends is by helping others.

Beverly Fearon was born in California. She was not like the rest of her family. She had to spend a lot of time in the hospital. Learning to walk and to play with her five sisters was very hard. As she spent time in the hospital, she learned to use her imagination. Even though the doctor said she would not live long, she is now a grandmother and sharing her ideas with others.

Burt the Dragon & the Terrible Crash

Written by: Beverly Fearon

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other

online book retailers.