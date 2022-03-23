Can a Class Clown Pen a Book on How to Form a Productive Professional Behavior?

Class clown Leonard Robinson’s Robinson International Leadership Presents "Heal" walks readers through affirmative mindsets and self-awareness exercises to form professional behavior.” — Loenard T. Robinson

LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate leader Leonard T. Robinson releases his book titled Robinson International Leadership Presents “Heal”. The book walks readers through affirmative mindsets and self-awareness exercises that form the foundation of productive professional behavior.

Organized into chapters that double as life lessons, the book lays out an easy-to-follow recipe for overcoming subconscious blocks and strengthening positive thinking.

Robinson International Leadership Presents “Heal” is inspired by the author's success in the business world, as well as his loving family relationships. In his book, Leonard shares unique insights as to how your attitude manifests in your day-to-day existence. His ethos penetrates his readers through his self-awareness, wisdom, business anecdotes, social observations, and even biblical allegory.

This book is perfect for readers who need the drive to change for the better. Readers also have the opportunity to take a glimpse into the mind of a successful businessman and learn the way to success.

From class clown to corporate leader, Leonard learned to harness his enthusiasm for business success and develop a beneficial lifestyle. With his book, he wants his readers to know that they have positive options in work as well as in life. Leonard, the youngest of ten children, was taught from an early age to be proactive and work for what you want—principles that Leonard later instilled in his children. Now, he is sharing his knowledge, experience, and confidence with others as a tribute to his family.

Robinson International Leadership Presents “Heal”

Written by: Leonard T. Robinson

E-book |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers