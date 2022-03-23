LGBTQ Legal Clinic - Advanced Directives

SIGN UP HERE: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0c45a4a723a5fc1-trans

This free legal clinic will provide LGBTQ people from the greater Wichita area with free legal support completing Living Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Durable Healthcare Powers of Attorney.

These documents make it possible to appoint a someone-- often a loved one, friend, partner, or family member-- with the power to make legal, financial, and medical decisions on your behalf.

You will get to meet one-on-one with a lawyer to discuss your situation and needs, complete these documents together, and then sign and notarize the documents.

If you have other legal needs, there will also be a chance to fill out applications for other legal services. The location of the event is TBD and will be announced before the day of the clinic.

This event is sponsored by the Kansas Name Change Project at Kansas Legal Services and Franklin Law Offices.