Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,087 in the last 365 days.

LGBTQ Legal Clinic - Advanced Directives

SIGN UP HERE: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a0c45a4a723a5fc1-trans

This free legal clinic will provide LGBTQ people from the greater Wichita area with free legal support completing Living Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Durable Healthcare Powers of Attorney.

These documents make it possible to appoint a someone-- often a loved one, friend, partner, or family member-- with the power to make legal, financial, and medical decisions on your behalf.

You will get to meet one-on-one with a lawyer to discuss your situation and needs, complete these documents together, and then sign and notarize the documents.

If you have other legal needs, there will also be a chance to fill out applications for other legal services. The location of the event is TBD and will be announced before the day of the clinic.

This event is sponsored by the Kansas Name Change Project at Kansas Legal Services and Franklin Law Offices.

You just read:

LGBTQ Legal Clinic - Advanced Directives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.