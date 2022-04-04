Submit Release
MERIT Expands Therapeutic Focus with Addition of Oncology

MERIT CRO

MERIT CRO

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global clinical trial endpoint service provider specializing in the ophthalmology and respiratory therapeutic areas, today announced its expansion into oncology.

“We are excited to announce our newest therapeutic area to deliver efficient, reliable imaging endpoint services for oncology,” said Yijun Huang, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT. “Our fully integrated, single platform imaging software, EXCELSIOR™, delivers built-in lesion assessment and reporting and works with CT, MRI, and PET modalities. Our software enhances data consistency and accuracy for oncology clinical trials,” he added.

Leveraging its global endpoint imaging experience in ophthalmology, MERIT now also provides comprehensive oncology imaging services from acquisition and upload, to storage, QC review, blinded independent review, and data export.

“Our highly experienced oncology readers are well-versed in various response criteria and support clinical trials worldwide,” said Shinji Yue, VP of Commercial Strategy, Oncology at MERIT. “In addition, our Collect and Hold service supports early-phase study image collection, quality control, cataloging, and storage in preparation for a potential read. As your project progresses, MERIT can support additional capabilities,” he said.

For in-depth information regarding MERIT’s oncology endpoint services, visit https://www.meritcro.com/oncology

ABOUT MERIT
MERIT is a global clinical trial endpoint service provider specializing in the ophthalmology, respiratory, and oncology therapeutic areas. We partner with CROs and pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide.

MERIT’s EXCELSIOR™ technology platform increases accuracy and efficiency by providing a suite of advanced endpoint analysis tools designed based on our extensive collaboration with biopharma companies.

MERIT’s offices are located in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, and in Shanghai, China. We conduct studies across the globe with experience managing clinical sites in 58 countries.

