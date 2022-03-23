SEK 30 million to civil society’s humanitarian work in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

SWEDEN, March 23 - On Thursday 17 March, the Government decided to allocate SEK 30 million for civil society’s efforts related to reception of refugees in Sweden.

“Civil society organisations and faith communities are key to successfully receiving refugees. This became clear in the 2015 refugee crisis, when civil society demonstrated a strong capacity to act swiftly and flexibly. It is therefore vital that we can now allocate these funds and make them available as soon as possible,” says Minister for Culture Jeanette Gustafsdotter.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced millions of people to flee. On Wednesday 16 March, the Government invited civil society actors to roundtable talks to hear their perspectives of the situation, gain an overview of the initiatives that are under way and investigate the need for support.

“The civil society organisations and faith communities in question have outlined their initiatives and needs in this pressing situation. I am certain that the funds we are allocating will be of great value,” says Ms Gustafsdotter.

The Government will announce how the funds are to be distributed at a later date.